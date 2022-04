Work has begun on installing a redundant C101 aircraft on a roundabout in Los Alcázares.

The aircraft, which was previously flown by the aerobatic group of the Spanish Air Force, Patrulla Águila, will be installed on the rotunda de las banderas, which serves Avenida de la Libertad and Avenida Mariano Ballester.

The official inauguration of the display will take place on 7 May.