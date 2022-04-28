



Torrevieja´s Councillor for Quality of Urban Services, Sandra Sánchez, has announced that the town hall is about to embark on asphalting works and improvements to pedestrian routes and accessibility, as well as announcing that the Levante Dam Repair Project is being finalised, which will have a spectacular lighting system, thus enriching the urban image of the city.

Sandra Sánchez has pointed out that in view of the state of various roads in the municipality of Torrevieja, due to the advanced state of deterioration of the materials on the road and pavements, and the need to update the new accessibility regulations, the town hall intends to carry out an investment of €5,700,000 for asphalting works and improvements to pedestrian routes with improved accessibility.

The Councillor for Infrastructures has explained that the project drawn up for the execution of the works consists of different chapters, among which are:

CHAPTER 1: In the Cabo Cervera Urbanisation, approximately 19,000 m2 of roads will be resurfaced, 24 actions will be carried out to improve accessibility, which will consist of 51 lowerings in sidewalks according to current regulations, also creating new spaces for reduced mobility. A 400m-long protection barrier will also be installed for the pedestrian route that runs along Avenida del Acantilado.

CHAPTER 2: In Calle Caballero de Rodas, the action covers from Calle Apolo to Calle Galeón. The works will consist of the resurfacing of some 10,000m2, and 5,600m2 of pavement will be widened to improve the pedestrian routes. 60 actions will also be carried out to improve accessibility and new spaces for reduced mobility will be created. In addition, the replacement of existing trees will be carried out.

CHAPTER 3: In the Travesía Maestro Francisco Casanovas, redevelopment has been planned with the resurfacing of 510m2 of roadway, the widening of 317m2 of paving on sidewalks that will improve the pedestrian route and 4 actions to improve accessibility.

CHAPTER 4: In Ronda César Cánovas Girada, curbing of sidewalks will be maintained since their width is adequate. The resurfacing of 5,770m2 will be carried out, which make up both roads. Public lighting will be renovated with LED technology for better energy efficiency. The repaving of 3,500m2 of pavements will be carried out, which will include 13 actions to improve accessibility, as well as the creation of new spaces for reduced mobility. The existing trees that have affected both the road and sidewalks will also be replaced by other less invasive species.

CHAPTER 5: Improvement of accessibility in Avenida Diego Ramírez Pastor from Avenida de la Estación to Calle Apolo. The resurfacing of 20,250m2 and 42 actions to improve accessibility by lowering the sidewalks according to current regulations have been planned. New places for reduced mobility will also be created.

CHAPTER 6: Resurfacing of numerous roads in the city, as well as the repair of the road surface affected by tree roots, with an area of ​​action of some 440,000 m2. It has been distributed in different areas of action, being grouped as follows,

El Chaparral Zone – La Siesta – San Luis

Carrefour Zone – Jardín del Mar – Doña Inés

Los Balcones Zone – Los Altos

Rocío del Mar Zone – Cala Dorada Town Centre Zone Torretas

Torreblanca Zone Calle Orihuela – CV 905 Aguas Nuevas Zone – Torre del Moro – Calas La Mata

In relation to the actions that are being carried out in the Port of Torrevieja as a result of the concession that the Generalitat Valenciana has granted, Sandra Sánchez has reported that the council has been processing different files that are coordinated with said action. On the one hand, the Levante Dam repair project is being drafted, which in addition to its own repairs, entails its reinterpretation as an urban element in the city. This idea is based on two elementary concepts, its presence in the night image of the city through the implementation of a spectacular lighting system, and its connection with the leisure centre licensed by the Generalitat Valenciana, generating a new urban promenade at a higher level to that of the dike itself.

The council has already requested authorisation from the General Directorate of Ports for the land that will not be occupied by the concession granted by it, in order to carry out the urbanisation works that will allow the Paseo Juan Aparicio to be joined with the Paseo Vistalegre in a continuous way. Likewise, a bike lane would be implemented that will run at the junction of these walks. And as for the local craft market, the urbanisation of the area will allow the integration of a new design with quality modular elements. The forecast for this performance of the Port of Torrevieja will be €8,970,000.

The urbanisation works will comprise two phases, the one corresponding to the preparation of the projects that are currently in the adjudication phase and the one for the actual execution of the works. For the drafting phase of the urbanisation project, a traffic study has been contracted that will report on the future situation that will occur as a result of the new planning, as well as the measures to be adopted to allow adequate traffic in the area. The results of this study are currently awaited.