



In one of the last actions of the PP council the Councillor for Sports, Víctor Bernabéu, has announced the award of a contract, divided into two lots, for the construction of two Skate Parks, one on the Orihuela Costa and the other in the town centre. Following the construction of a similar park last year in La Aparecida that will bring the number of parks in the municipality to three.

The Orihuela Centro Skate Park will be located on a site attached to the ring road by the Ociopía Shopping Centre while the park on the Orihuela coast will be located in the Municipal Sports Centre.

The cost of the two contracts is 130,136.28 euros, VAT included, with a term of completion of two months, for each of them.