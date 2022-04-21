Man Suffers Smoke Inhalation in Almoradí House Fire





A fire, which broke out in a home in Almoradí, resulted in a building having to be evacuated through the balconies of the apartments, while a 36-year-old man has suffered smoke inhalation.

The incident occurred on Tuesday on the second floor of a four-story building located on Avenida Doctor Marañón de Almoradí, according to the Alicante Provincial Firefighters Consortium.

The fire generated large flames and a lot of smoke, in addition to rubble that has fallen from the balcony of the affected apartment onto the street and other houses on the lower floors, for which all the people who were in the building were evacuated.

As a result of the fire, a 36-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by a SAMU medical team before being transferred to the Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela in an advanced life support ambulance.

The house where the fire originated has been completely burned, which has resulted in a request for an inspection by municipal technicians.

Members of the Almoradí, Orihuela and Crevillent parks have participated in the firefighting operation, together with two heavy rural pumps, two sergeants and a command unit.