



Bigastro town hall, through the Department of Youth, has delivered subsidies called ‘Aid for university transport’ to 92 students who are eligible for the grants.

It is the sixth year that the grants have been issued. The councillor for the youth department, Alejandra Moya, and the Mayor of Bigastro, Teresa Belmonte, have been in charge of providing the 92 young people who requested the aid with support that covers young people in the municipality aged between 18 and 30 years old, who appear in the Bigastro pattern with a seniority of two years and are pursuing university studies, higher professional training degrees, professional music and dance training degrees for the 2021/2022 academic year.

All those students who are pursuing a university master’s degree have been eligible for the subsidy.