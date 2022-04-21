



Officers from the Guardia Civil have arrested two men aged 38 and 31 in the vicinity of a nightclub in Almoradí as alleged perpetrators of two crimes against public health, specifically for retailing different types of drugs.

In two interventions that took place during the same morning of April 10, the agents seized a total of 16 grams of cocaine, 14 ecstasy pills and 10 millilitres of liquid ecstasy, among other substances, as reported by the armed institute in a statement.

Officers from the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC) of the Alicante Command were carrying out a crime prevention service in the vicinity of a busy nightclub in the town of Almoradí.

There, the agents observed a suspicious person in the parking lot of the nightclub, they believed may have been selling drugs to the young people who were in the club. For this reason, they decided to identify him and verified that he was carrying a large number of ecstasy pills, among other effects.