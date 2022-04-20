



Monte Azul based Freelance Illustrator Mike Jenkins talks exclusively to Andrew Atkinson about his career, that includes commissions of work for Billy Connolly, Richard Branson and the Sultan Of Brunei.

FOLLOWING a lifetime of work, that includes commissioning of some of the world’s biggest names, Mike Jenkins remains a leading illustrator having moved to Spain.

“I started signwriting and commercial vehicle finishing at Portsmouth College of Art, and that lead to a natural progression into painting,” said Mike.

“I had a chat with the art tutor at school and wanted to do commercial work, but that meant moving to London, aged 18.

“So, I choose to do signwriting and undertook a five year apprenticeship,” said Mike.

Mike, 72, who did art at school getting an ‘O’ Level, said: “One of my heroes was Norman Rockwell from America.”

Rockwell, who died in 1978 aged 84, awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was a painter and illustrator, famous for the cover illustrations of everyday life he created for The Saturday Evening Post magazine over nearly five decades.

Mike, who lived in Aberdeen for 20 years, got a plethora of commissions, including one of Billy Connolly.

“Billy was doing a TV series in Ireland. The Ohm sign on the bonnet of the car he drove was done through Dunecht Car Sales, Range Rover specialists, who asked Smart Refinishers of Dyce to do the sign. I was the guy who did their signwriting,” said Mike.

Scottish comedian Connolly, 77, TV travelogue veteran, has been fascinated by the Tibet home of exiled Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama, since reading about it as a school boy at Partick Library in Glasgow.

“The best times of my life were spent in Partick Library and I became besotted with Tibet, having read a book ‘Seven Years In Tibet’ and that lead me into Budhissm,” said Connolly.

*Mike Jenkins talks about Richard Branson and the Sultan Of Brunei in Part 2 of a Leader Exclusive next week.

Mike Jenkins Freelance Illustrator: Signwritermike@gmail.com