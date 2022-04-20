



Leader Exclusive

Holly Bannis, daughter of Murcia based former Hot Chocolate lead singer Greg, is set to star in the West End as part of a European tour.

“I am thrilled I will be joining two incredible Theatre shows as a backing vocalist and understudy in May, touring across the UK/Ireland and Europe!,” Holly told The Leader.

Holly, who exclusively spoke to The Leader after appearing as Tina Turner on TV show Starstruck this year, said: “I’ve signed the contract – I’m in! I feel truly blessed by this opportunity.

“I cannot wait to perform at some incredible theatre venues and arenas – including the West End theatres and beyond. I am so excited.”

Greg, lead singer of Hot Chocolate during 1992-2010, told The Leader: “This is the same way that Hot Chocolate found me when they were looking for a replacement for Errol Brown MBE.

“A friend of theirs saw me on TV show ‘Stars In Their Eyes’ and contacted me – the rest is history.”

Greg, who began touring a Bob Marley Tribute show across the Costa Blanca, Greece and the UK after leaving Hot Chocolate, said: “Holly was the same. Someone saw her, and recommended her to the Theatre and West End touring group and auditioned her.

“They liked what they saw and signed her up. I told her ‘now the hard work begins’, but I think she will cope.”

Holly added: “The shows are ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ – a tribute to Tina Turner; and ‘Whitney, Queen Of The Night’ “.

Holly’s busy schedule comes on the back of a stay in Murcia this month: “I had a brief stay having flown into Alicante-Elche to spend a few days with my dad,” said Holly.

Caption: Holly Bannis signs contract to star in West End as part of European tour.