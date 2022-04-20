



The National Police in Elche arrested four people belonging to an organised gang specialising in the theft of vehicle catalytic converters.

The officers stopped a vehicle in which they discovered that its occupants were carrying a total of nine catalysts and a lifting jack, as well as various tools camouflaged inside the engine compartment.

The Police proceeded to arrest the individuals in order to investigate the origin of the items. They were able to verify that these people formed an organised group specialised in the theft of catalysts from vehicles, with wide mobility through different Spanish cities.

The four arrested, all men between the ages of 28 and 49, had extensive police records for crimes of robbery with force and belonging to a criminal group. They were made available to the Investigating Court in Elche.