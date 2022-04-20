



Los Montesinos Police got a buzz – when they discovered a swarm of bees in the Vega Baja hamlet – contacting a professional beekeeper fot its removal.

“We made arrangements for the removal after being notified that a honeycomb was on a sign on Avenida del Mar crossing with Carlos Díez.

“The area was immediately cordoned off for the safety of the public and a beekeeper was notified to remove the honeycomb,” said a police spokesperson.

Caption: Buzz off!: Beekeeper removed swarm of bees from street sign. Photo: Los Montesinos Police.