



Max Vega, Knappers Hill, Morfee, The Raven’s Return, Vaucelet, Zarzyni

Newbury – Max Vega lands Dubai Duty Free Group 3

By Andrew Atkinson

Max Vega (9-2) from 5-1 tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes over 1 mile 4 furlongs at Newbury.

Ralph Beckett-trained five-year-old Max Vega under Rob Hornby beat Raymond Tusk by 1 3/4 lengths with Stowell a further half length behind, third. William Haggas trained Ilaraab (9-4f) under Tom Marquand finished fourth.

Roger Charlton trained Jumbly tipped each-way finished second under Kieren Shoemark behind Charlie Appleby trained Wild Beauty ridden by William Buick in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes Group 3 over 7 furlongs.

“She went through the gears and was headed, but came again,” said winning jockey Buick.

Newton Abbot – Knappers Hill wins Partnership Novices Hurdle

Paul Nicholls trained headline tip Knappers Hill obliged when landing the Class 4 Racing Partnership Novices Hurdle at Newton Abbot on Easter Saturday.

Knappers Hill, who drifted from 4-11 to 4-9 gained a 3 3/4 lengths win under Harry Cobden, ahead of well supported Diligent (5-2).

“He’s still work in progress,” Nicholls said of the six-year-old who won under 11st 12lbs.

“He’s desperate for a other summer, but he’ll go to Sandown Park next Saturday if the ground stays fine,” said Nicholls.

Knappers Hill returned to action after finishing 15th of 17 in the Grade 3 Paddy Power C1 National Hunt Novices Hurdle Final at Sandown in March.

“He’s been slow learning, buy improving his jumping,” added Nicholls.

Rock On Rocco tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info was thwarted when beaten a head by Seddon in the C3 Handicap hurdle.

Tom George trained Rock On Rocco (15-8) ridden by Tom Scudamore lead at the last but was headed at the winning post by Seddon (5-4f) under Adrian Heskin.

James Best rode Morfee (2-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the NewtonAbbotRace On Twitter Class 4 Handicap hurdle over 3m 2f by 2 1/4 lengths ahead of David Pipe trained Dell ‘Arca (8-1).

Light Em Up Nigel (11-10) tipped finished second in the C4 NH Maiden Hurdle over 2m 4f, won by 80-1 shot Holerday Ridge. Selection, Eros (2.14) non-runner.

Carlisle – Jolly Boys win for The Raven’s Return

The Raven’s Return tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Fantails Jolly Boys Outing Amateur Jockeys Handicap Hurdle over 2m 3f at Carlisle.

Chris Gordon trained six-year-old The Raven’s Return (5-2f) ridden by Molly Landau (3) gained a 3 1/4 lengths win ahead of Nicky Richards trained Rickety Gate.

The Raven’s Return was held up and made headway to track the leaders three out, ridden to lead approaching the last, and kept on well on the flat.

Palm Beach, tipped, finished second behind Jamie Snowden trained 5-6f Super Survivor in the C4 Novices Hurdle over 2m 3f.

Fairyhouse – Vaucelet Frank and Teresa O’Rielly Memorial Hunters Chase win

Vaucelet (10-11f) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Frank and Teresa O’Rielly Memorial Hunters Chase at Fairyhouse.

David Christie trained seven-year-old Vaucelet ridden by Jamie Codd romped to a 20 lengths victory ahead of Aloneamongmillions (9-4) with Poli Roi (33-1) third.

Musselburgh – Zarzyni lands Betway Holyrood Handicap

Zarzyni (13-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Class 2 Betway Holyrood Handicap, ahead of Justanotherbottle (12-1), with Fine Wine (10-30f) third.

David Baron trained five-year-old Zarzyni under Ben Curtis gained a three quarter lengths win carrying 9st 1lb.

The post WINNERS ROLL IN ON EASTER SATURDAY! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.