



Fox Watch completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 68-1 treble!

By Andrew Atkinson

Echoes Of Family (7-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the BoyleSports Mares Handicap chase over 2m 5f at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

E & P Harty trained ten-year-old Echoes Of Family (10st 5lbs) ridden by 5lbs claimer Michael O’Connor gained a half length win ahead of I’ll Be That Lady (13-2), with Chelseas Friend (15-2) third.

Fox Watch (7-2) landed the Fred Kenny National Handicap Chase over 3m 1f, gaining a neck verdict over Rightplacerighttime (9-4f); Super Citizen (10-1) third, to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 68-1 Fairyhouse treble. Vaucelet (10-1), Echoes Of Family (7-1), Fox Watch (7-2) A Patent returned £143.

*That’s Just Dandy (11-4) tipped each-way finished third, behind 20-1 shot Punk Poet in the Buy Annual Membership Today 7 furlongs Handicap at Cork.

*Sir Rumi (16-5) tipped each-way finished fourth in the 1m 5f Class 2 Betway Queen’s Cup at Musselburgh, with Skybet paying five places.

Caption: Michael O’Connor: Echoes Of Family (7-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Fairyhouse BoyleSports Mares win.

