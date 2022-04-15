



The mobile ecoparque did exactly what it was supposed to do, tour the municipality, according to a calendar, thereby allowing residents to sensibly dispose of their hazardous waste. However, the service is no longer as the Container has now been positioned in one central location

These ecoparks are managed by the CONSORCIO DE LA VEGA BAJA SOSTENIBLE, through the public company VAERSA of the Generalitat Valenciana and until the middle of last year it travelled between Dehesa de Campoamor, AgUamarina, La Zenia and Playa Flamenca.

Since then, however, the Orihuela councillor for street cleaning and RSU, Damaso Aparicio, has decided that the ‘mobile’ ecopark will be located in one static site, in Calle Salvador Dali, Playa Flamenca, and as such many residents are no longer able to get to the facility.

The consequence of this change has been a decrease of more than 81% in the volume of material deposited, showing a dramatic reduction in its use. Whilst still mobile, figures show that a monthly average of 211 kilos was deposited in the container. The the 7 months since it moved that figure has dropped to 38 kilos.

Introduced locally just 5 years ago, the Eco park provides for the deposit of special household waste that cannot be deposited in conventional containers, due to its contamination. Thus, the different sections of these containers can take domestic oil, fluorescent tubes and energy saving light bulbs, paints and solvents, aerosols, waste electrical and electronic equipment, and printer cartridges.

On 4 April representatives of AVCRL Asociación de vecinos Cabo Roig y Lomas have asked that it once again returns to a mobile facility as, according to the municipal website, is still the case in Orihuela City and it’s pedanias.

Credit AVOCA