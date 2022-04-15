



In order to promote Education for Health, the Department of Health at Pilar de la Horadada has developed the Oral Health Program which has toured the educational centres of Martín Artigot, María Moliner, Virgen del Pilar and Mediterráneo in the municipality.

The activities have consisted of reviews of oral health of the 5-year-old and 6th Primary students, explaining the importance of maintaining correct dental hygiene and the early detection of possible problems in order to solve them as soon as possible, in addition to training sessions with teachers and parents. The Department of Health, for its part, has delivered a batch of toothbrushes to the management of the centres.

In addition to the students, teachers and parents, the Councillor for Health, Nieves Moreno, the Public Health professional, Silvia Martínez, and the directors and heads of studies of the schools have participated in this program.