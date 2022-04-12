



Europe’s only international award-winning resort with its very own dedicated ODI ICC accredited Cricket Ground and Academy, located in Almeria, Andalucía, south-east Spain has reached an agreement with Cricket España for it to become the ‘Home for Spanish International Cricket’.

Having successfully hosted two ICC European events, Spanish international matches, and a tour by the MCC last year, it seemed the next logical step for Cricket España to forge a stronger relationship with the Almeria resort.

Already in 2022, the counties of Leicestershire, Hampshire and Derbyshire have completed pre-season training camps at the ODI ICC accredited venue, and Cricket España themselves completed a training camp at Desert Springs just two weeks ago.

On top of the training camp, Cricket España have also agreed to host numerous T20I Men’s and Women’s ranking events this year, starting off with a tri-lateral series in May/June involving Spain, Norway and Guernsey.

Importantly, Cricket España will work with Desert Springs Resort to reach out to the local community to promote cricket with the Criiio programme and organise educational and cricket opportunities for schools and Junior boys and girls in the region.

Corey Rutgers, Spain’s national team coach stated;

“Absolutely fantastic news that we can align ourselves at Desert Springs Resort for 2022 and beyond. The facilities are second to none, and as a coach it gives me confidence that I can take the national team to a higher-level training on some of the best facilities in the world. It promises to be a big couple of years in the development of Españacricket, so a big thankyou to Desert Springs Resort and Simon who share our vision and have been very helpful in helping us align our vision and goals along with their very own. 2022 has so much to offer and I know all the squad members & coaching staff can’t wait to get back to training at Desert Springs Resort in the coming weeks”.

Desert Springs Resort Sales & Marketing Manager, Simon Coaker remarked;

“In 2018, the inauguration of the Desert Springs Cricket Ground was celebrated by Cricket España playing in the grounds first competitive match. Since that time, both Desert Springs Resort and Cricket España have worked closely together to develop and grow the game domestically in Spain, and on the International stage.

Confirmation of the world-class facilities and outstanding quality of the cricket ground and academy at Desert Springs Resort was confirmed in 2020 by its award of ODI ICC accreditation, ensuring an additional location for staging events and providing an added stimulus for the development of cricket in Spain and other European cricket nations.

Desert Springs Resort is extremely proud to now be recognised as the official Home of Cricket España’.

In conjunction with Cricket España the venue will continue to work to further attract high level international cricket to Spain and to help boost what is already a growing sport in this part of the world.

Desert Springs recently welcomed the National Squad of Cricket España for a five-day training camp as important preparation prior to their hosting at Desert Springs Resort a triangular T20I ranking series against Norway and Guernsey between 29thApril and 1st May.