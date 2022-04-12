



Spending the night under the stars is one of the most fascinating aspects of family camping. But did you know that a bad night’s sleep can turn your adventure into a nightmare?

Squeezing in a tent can deprive everyone of the energy needed for the next day, regardless of the type of delicious food you eat or the terrains you explore. Imagine waking up to your children complaining of body aches, and you are powerless to intervene because you are experiencing the same symptoms. Or perhaps you require privacy but are sharing a room with your adolescent sons and daughters.

For a family, a camping tent is like a second home! As a result, in terms of size, type, comfort, and privacy, you must choose the best tent for your family.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to choose the best camping tent for your family by emphasizing the most important factors to consider.

Things to think about when choosing a camping tent for your family

1. Tent size and living space

Before you look at other tent features, you should think about which one is best for your family. Check the tent’s floor dimensions and sleeping capacity. Consider your camping group size and whether you’ll need extra space for friends, pets, or gear.

Families prefer 4 and 6 person tents measuring 60 x 70 and 80 x 100 square feet, respectively. A four-person tent sleeps four people, while a six-person tent sleeps six. However, it is possible that there will be insufficient space for pets and equipment. Those who have more space have a ‘+’ after the figure.

Consider sizing up if you have family members who prefer more space; if you have small children and pets; or if the weather will likely force you to spend more time in the tent.

You can always opt for larger tents, such as those that sleep 8, 10, 12, or even more people, depending on the size of your family. However, make certain that the packed size of your chosen tent will fit in your vehicle storage space.

2. Tent layout

After you’ve decided on the size of your tent, you should look at the layout. If you have young children, purchase a tent with bedrooms adjacent to each other and separated by an easy-to-zip and unzip divider. This way, you can have some privacy while keeping an eye on your children and ensuring they sleep soundly.

A side-by-side tent layout is ideal for families with older children. You’ll be sleeping in the center, with the girls on one side and the boys on the other. Check that each bedroom is large enough to comfortably accommodate your children.

If you have teenagers, look for a tent that offers more privacy. Consider a layout with a common room in the center and bedrooms on either side. It should be difficult to remove the separating walls. You should also think about purchasing a separate tent for older girls and boys. Additional tents, on the other hand, may be subject to additional fees on some campgrounds. As a result, consider purchasing a multi-room tent to provide privacy while camping with your family.

3. Tent shape

There are two types of family tents: a cabin and a dome, and each has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Cabin tents have more vertical walls, resulting in a higher ceiling and more headroom. As a result, they are livable because they can easily accommodate features such as awnings, room dividers, and vestibules. Because of the ample headroom throughout the tent, they are the best tents for tall people.

Dome tents have sloping walls, which allow them to withstand wind much better, resulting in a more structurally sound structure. The sloping walls, on the other hand, reduce ceiling space, making the tent uncomfortable because there may not be enough headroom.

4. Durability

Choose a tent that can withstand a lot of abuse because you will be using it with children and pets. Consider one made of durable materials to withstand damage and last longer. Pay attention to the following sections:

Tent poles

Consider purchasing a tent with aluminum poles, which are strong and long-lasting. Aluminum is difficult to break because it bends when stressed. Fiberglass poles are a lighter and less expensive alternative, but they can shatter or snap when stressed. However, because fiberglass is inexpensive, replacing the damaged poles will be relatively painless.

Tent designs with fewer poles are preferable because they save you time when setting up. Those that use clips rather than sleeves are simpler to set up but may be less stable in windy conditions.

Tent floor

Because the floor of your tent is the most used part, it should be sturdy. Consider a shelter with a 70 denier nylon taffeta or oxford nylon floor, which can withstand more wear and tear than coated nylon.

The best tent floors should have taped seams and reinforced corners to prevent water leakage. Water and splashes are kept away from the tent base by wrapping a few inches of bathtub floor along the walls.

Footprint

The tent’s floor is one of the most vulnerable components. As a result, they require additional protection from roots, rocks, sticks, and litter created by humans. It’s a plus if your tent includes a footprint. Tent Footprints are sheets of polyester or nylon that are placed beneath the tent to provide extra floor protection.

You can, however, buy the tent footprint separately, but make sure they’re sturdy and the right size for your tent. Water can easily collect and channel under your tent if your footprints aren’t perfectly aligned.

Tent walls

The majority of tent walls are made of various grades of polyester. Higher grades indicate that the material is waterproof to a high degree. If you plan on camping during the rainy season, make sure your tent has a high hydrostatic head value. Other high-priced tents are made of polycotton. When it’s cold, they’re warmer, and when it’s hot, they’re cooler. If your budget allows, you should think about them. Finally, if you don’t want to be awakened by the sunrise, consider getting a blackout tent.

5. Tent weight

Depending on where you intend to use the tent, weight may be a critical or secondary consideration. If you plan to do a lot of biking, backpacking, or hiking while camping, choose a lighter tent. There are 4 to 6 person transportable tents available that weigh 3-6 kilograms.

On the contrary, if you plan to travel by car and camp in the same location, weight may not be an issue. Consider the volume of the tent when folded in such a case. It should be small enough to fit in your car trunk and easily stored at home.

6. Tent height

A good tent should be comfortable even when you are standing. Most tents are at least one meter high, but you may want to consider 1.8-2 meters also known as a tent for a tall person. This ensures you can move around comfortably without having to bend

7. Price

After taking into account all other factors, the cost of the tent may be the deciding factor in whether you can afford it. Quality and price are inseparable. Quality tents with extra features may be too expensive. However, purchasing a tent is an investment, and you should be willing to forego some savings in exchange for superior quality, particularly if you plan to use it for an extended period of time.

A cheaper option will suffice if you only need a tent for a few weekends.

Other features to consider;

Ease of assembly

Ventilation- check for the number of windows and mesh panels

Organizational features such as tent dividers, gear lofts, and vestibules

Number of doors

Tent porches and extensions

Stowage pockets

A ‘no trip’ entrance

Hooks for lanterns

Weather resistance

Guylines tidies

Entrance for electric cords

Mud valance

Rainfly

Summary

The characteristics I’ve highlighted above should assist you in selecting the best tent for your family. Before deciding on a shelter, consider the safety, comfort, and privacy of all members.