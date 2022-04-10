



Orihuela politics was turned on it’s head last week when a pact between PSOE, Ciudadanos and Cambiemos/Podemos/CLARO demanded a vote of no confidence in the current administration, before a notary, which could see toppling of the current Orihuela government in the next few days.

However they will have time to enjoy Easter and the many processions and services that will be held across the region, one of the most impressive of which takes place on the night of Maundy Thursday, ‘El Silencio,’ during which two long rows of penitents donning Capuchin habits with their faces covered, file through the streets in complete silence.

