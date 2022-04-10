



The 27 municipalities that make up the Vega Baja Sustainable Consortium are being invited to participate in the largest rubbish clean-up operation from natural areas in the territory.

The Vega Baja Consortium will oversee the organisation of this waste collection campaign and will deliver an individual cleaning kit to each participant. The town that collects the most waste per inhabitant will receive a pruning shredder as a prize, a machine that reduces the volume of organic waste and allows it to be reused to make compost.

The President of the Vega Baja Sustainable Consortium, Teresa Belmonte, explains, “it is a fundamental action to make visible the need for proper waste management, and to involve citizens in management that is so important for our present and our future.” For this reason, Teresa Belmonte, wanted to “call on the Town Councils that have not yet registered to join the initiative that will mean the largest voluntary joint collection in the Vega Baja territory”

To date, 11 town councils and more than 1,000 volunteers have already signed up to clean the most representative natural spaces in the region. Those interested in volunteering can contact their local councils for more information on how to participate or do so through the Consortium’s social networks.

Although a shredder will be delivered to the municipality that collects the most, the true purpose of the action is to contribute to the preservation of local ecosystems and natural landscapes through citizen participation. The challenge launched by the Vega Baja Consortium seeks to get the maximum number of volunteers possible to raise awareness about the dangerous effects of uncivil behaviour.

This collective cleaning operation is part of the Let’s Clean Up Europe initiative, a campaign made up of collective actions throughout Europe. The objective is to avoid pollution caused by discharges in natural spaces through volunteer meetings.

With this citizen participation action, the Vega Baja Consortium underlines its commitment to proper waste management to protect the environment and natural spaces.