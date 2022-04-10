



The Department of Health of Torrevieja has made a significant organisational and staffing efforts to reinforce the Department’s Primary Care service during the Easter period.

The management has enabled additional reinforcement modules in the Primary Care teams, arranged and approved according to the organisational requests of the heads of the basic zone of the area. In this way, primary care is reinforced for the arrival of holiday patients during Holy Week.

Reinforcements Points of Continuous Attention (PAC):

PAC La Loma, from Thursday 14 to Sunday 17, the centre will have two doctors on call plus a paediatrician. An additional doctor will be incorporated on shift from 09:00 to 16:00. In addition, the centre will be reinforced with an additional nursing professional on a 12-hour shift from April 14 to 18, Monday 25 and May 1. The information counters will have an extra resource on April 14, 15, 18 and 25.

PAC Guardamar del Segura, from Thursday 14 to Sunday 17 April, the centre will have an additional doctor on call along with an extra backup doctor on duty 12 hours each day. From the previous weekend (April 9 and 10), and on April 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, the infirmary will have two additional resources distributed according to demand. On May 1, the centre will have the support of an extra nurse on a 12-hour shift.

PAC Pilar de la Horadada, one more emergency doctor joins as a 12-hour reinforcement. From the previous weekend (April 9 and 10), and on April 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, nursing will have two additional resources distributed according to demand. On May 1, the centre will have the support of an extra nurse on a 12-hour shift.

PAC Orihuela Costa, the centre will have one more emergency doctor as a 10-hour reinforcement. On April 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, nursing will be supported with an additional resource on a 7-hour shift.

PAC Rojales at the medical level will remain with the same usual allocation of resources, adapted and dimensioned to the existing demand. It will be reinforced with nursing staff on 14, 15 and 18 April, with an extra resource on shift of 7 hours.

PAC of San Miguel de Salinas will remain stable with its allocation of resources, adapted and dimensioned to the existing demand.

The care strategy focuses on promoting emergencies throughout the department with the 24-hour opening of the 6 Continuous Care Points (PAC), and also with the incorporation of new modules that allow meeting the demands of patients who, in some municipalities of the department, triple.

The integration of primary and specialised care allows PACs to be connected to the hospital, so that users can solve their health problems closer to home.

After the recovery of direct public management by the Ministry of Health, a significant shortage of professionals was observed, which the health department say has been resolved.

The department has incorporated 64 new professionals for the Nursing Department. In addition, the centres of the Department of Health have increased their number of doctors with the incorporation of 10 medical professionals and 3 Primary Care paediatricians.