



Jonbon and Fakir D’Oudairies Aintree fromthehorsesmouth.info double

By Andrew Atkinson

Headline fromthehorsesmouth.info tips Jonbon (evens) and Fakir D’Oudairies (10-11) returned to the winners enclosure on the eve of Saturday’s £1m Aintree Randox Grand National.

“He’s been a really great servant to us for the last number of years. He turns up and runs his race every day. Mark gave him a great ride. He had him in the perfect spot throughout. This is a special horse,” said Fakir D’Oudairies trainer Joseph O’Brien.

Fakir D’Oudairies, ridden by Mark Walsh, was winning his second successive Marsh Chase gaining a 5 1/2 lengths victory ahead of Tingle Creek runner-up Hitman to bag the £250,000 winner’s purse.

“There was a moment when I thought Hitman was going well – but we got a good jump at the last and that sealed it for us. He’s a good jumper and makes my job very easy.

“It was probably as good a performance as he’s produced. There’s no doubt this was a better race than last year – and I was surprised to see he was such a short price.

“We’ll see about whether he goes to Punchestown. He doesn’t owe us anything this year,” added O’Brien.

“We’ll take it race by race – but he looks like he’s pretty good at two and a half miles.

“When there’s a suitable opportunity at that grade and trip, we’ll let him take his chance.

“I wouldn’t rule out changing things – but we’ll see. This is a special week and it’s great to come here and have a winner like this,” said O’Brien.

“He was brilliant – it was just hands and heels with a slap down the shoulder. It was probably one of his best performances,” said Walsh.

Paul Nicholls trainer of Hitman said: “I’ve always held Hitman in high regard, he’s just been a big, weak horse. He’s a work in progress. That was probably a career-best run.

“He’s needed a bit of time. He’ll definitely step up in trip next season – which will suit him. He got beat by a very good horse.”

Jonbon gains verdict over El Fabiolo

Aidan Coleman rode Nicky Henderson trained Jonbon to victory in the Grade One Top Novices Hurdle over 2 miles gaining a neck verdict over El Fabiolo.

“I knew he wasn’t going to let me down and he deserves it. He’s done nothing wrong all year,” said Henderson.

Gallant Willie Mullins trained

El Fabiolo, thwarted by a neck, and 19 lengths ahead of third placed Vina Ardanza.

“The second horse is very good and they pulled a long, long way clear,” said Henderson.

“He hasn’t been in many battles because he’s had it fairly easy – up until now.

“That was the first time he’s really had to put his head down and fight and he jolly did. It’s the first time he’s had a real fight,” said Henderson.

Ahoy Senor

Lucinda Russell trained Ahoy Senor (4-1) landed the Betway Mildmay Grade One Novices Chase – thwarting out of sorts strongly fancied favourite Bravemansgame.

Bravemansgame (11-8) ridden by Harry Cobden and L’Homme Presse (7-4) finished third and fourth in the four runners field, with Ahoy Senor, ridden by Derek Fox, finishing 5 lengths clear of Fury Road.

“He’s been learning about his jumping – each time he’s got better and better,” said Russell. “He’s learned from Cheltenham and was just outstanding. I wasn’t concerned about him jumping right, when he went right-handed he went slightly left.

“He’s got so much power. We’ll end up in the Gold Cup, God willing, and maybe take in the Ladbrokes Trophy, we’ll discuss that. The Gold Cup is the dream again,” said Russell.

“Derek rides him all the time at home and knows him inside out.

“He’s a fantastic horseman, he lives and breathes them and his whole world is focused on the horses,” said Russell.

“We love Aintree, it’s always magic – you can’t help but feel the spirits of the past and present,” added Russell.

Bravemansgame trainer Paul Nicholls rued: “He hasn’t run his race – it was the end of a long season, I suppose.

“Harry said he was very keen going down and very keen in the first part of the race, he wouldn’t switch off.

“If he’d have jumped the second-last upsides and got beaten I’d have thought ‘fair enough’.

“But Harry said he was beaten turning in. I haven’t been hiding it, some of ours have been disappointing in the spring.”

Venetia Williams, trainer of L’Homme Presse, said: “It’s horses for courses – I’m not going to take anything away from the winner, who put up a blistering performance.

“But this was more of a speed test – than even L’Homme Presse’s two-and-a-half-mile races. I’m very happy with the way he’s run at the end of a busy season.”

