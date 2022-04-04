



Andrew Atkinson talks to Ukrainian refugee Olga Baranova in Part 3 of a Leader Exclusive.

Ukrainian refugees Olga Baranova and her 11-year-old son Vova are overwhelmed with the generosity of people since arriving in Spain in March.

“It’s over whelming and I cannot thank you enough for having accepted us here in Spain,” said Olga, who left Ukraine following the attack from Russia.

Olga, who left Ukraine with Vova and her sister Kathryn (Kate) and her two children, is being housed in San Luis by host Lisa Briggs, with her sister and children staying in Torrevieja.

Olga and Vova have been given bicycles from well-wishers, with a local hairdressers offering free haircuts.

“Also we can’t thank enough for the bicycles donated to us, and the hairdressers for free haircuts,” said Olga.

Olga, whose husband remains in the Ukraine, along with her parents, has also had food dropped off in San Luis, and donations of money given to help.

Olga, who volunteers at the Ukraine Centre, added: “We wake up to regular food donations put in the garden. And neighbours and a friend regularly hand money to me. I can’t explain my feelings of gratitude.

“Now, I am a volunteer at the Ukraine Centre in Torrevieja to meet new arrivals. I have received a lot of tremendous help and I want to pay something back in helping others.”