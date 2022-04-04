



Five women’s teams are training this week in San Pedro del Pinatar

The senior women’s teams from Brazil and Hungary, the U23 teams from England and the Netherlands and the U15 team from Mexico will all be traing at Pinatar Arena until April 12.

The Brazilian team, without Marta due to injury, returns to Pinatar Arena for the third time just 10 months after their last visit when they prepared for the Olympic Games in the Pinatarense complex.

On this occasion, they will play a friendly match on April 11 at 8:30 p.m. against Hungary who were also recently in San Pedro taking part in the Costa Cálida Pinatar Cup.

The under-23 teams from England and the Netherlands will take advantage of their stay to play a double fixture on April 8 and 11.

The Mexican under-15 team will also complete a week full of women’s football and will face local clubs including Elche CF, Alhama CF and FC Cartagena Féminas on April 5, 7 and 10.

All matches will be played at Pinatar Arena and will be open to the public.

With the presence of these five teams, with the recent success of the Costa Cálida Pinatar Cup, Costa Cálida Mima Cup and last weekend with the U15 and U17 Interterritorial Championship, Pinatar Arena continues to be a popular destination for women’s football teams, consolidating itself as one of the main international sports centres in Europe.