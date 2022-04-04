



Dr. Alió presented this research at the 36th International Congress of the Hellenic Society of Intraocular Implant and Refractive Surgery in Athens

The presentation of his novel ocular innovation ‘Technology for the study of clinical retinal image quality’ was also very well receive

Dr. Jorge Alió was one of the keynote speakers at the 36th International Congress of the Hellenic Society of Intraocular Implant and Refractive Surgery, which was held from March 10 to 13, 2022, at the Megaron International Conference Center in Athens, Greece.

At this ophthalmological meeting, Prof. Alió focused on the issue of keratoconus, in which he is one of the leading international experts. He presented a pioneering pilot study, applying an advanced stem cell therapy based on engineering modeling that allows better treatment using corneal ring techniques, corneal cross linking, and customized lenticules.

The main objective of these kind of techniques is to avoid in the maximum way possible the corneal transplantation, by completing different alternative options more innocuous than surgery. This classification is called ‘RETICS 2022’ and has been carried out with the collaboration of a Spanish group and the sponsorship of the ‘Instituto de Salud Carlos III’ through a research grant.

The professor of Ophthalmology at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche also gave an update lecture on multifocal and accommodative intraocular lenses, and new extended depth of focus (EDOF) lenses: “This is the most original part of my participation because I have classified the new intraocular lenses, which are no longer multifocal, to avoid the discomfort of light halos that were present in some cases; by modern lenses that I have divided into five groups. In this way, we have separate lenses that can be identified as special optical changes, from those that induce several foci and are covert multifocal”.

This presentation was one of the most well-received at the congress as it presented a new technology to detect the quality that these lenses offer in the retina in terms of image. This ocular innovation is called ‘Clinical retinal image quality study technology’ and is based on the needs of the patient and not on those of the commercial companies.

The study was published in the leading international research journals in applied optics and ophthalmology -‘Photonics’ and ‘Eye and Vision’-.

Prof. Alió spoke at this eye health event on more than four occasions on subjects of scientific interest, such as for instance presbyopia. In relation to this topic, he presented the paper ‘Enhanced monofocal or EDOF IOL?’ at the symposium of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS), where he has been member of the governing body for the past year.

He also taught ‘RETICS 2021: classification of keratoconus based on vision and morpho-volumetric analysis of the cornea’ within the section ‘Keratoconus course’. Dr. Jorge Alió has already published the book ‘Keratoconus. Recent Advances in Diagnosis and Treatment’, being this one of the most updated work on this ocular disease, that occurs when the cornea is abnormally thin and moves forward.

This publication gathers the studies of Dr. Alió’s research team, as well as those of numerous international collaborators of the highest scientific and professional level in the field of Ophthalmology.