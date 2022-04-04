



Team Boxing Quesada participated in the Federation Valencia Kickboxing championships this month and came home with a record of 11 Golds and 3 Silver medals. All of the medal winners will qualify for the National Championships.

It was a fantastic achievement, thanks to the skills of Head Coach Santiago Lopez who, who himself won the Senior National Kickboxing Championships for Spain in 2021.

The sport has become extremely popular for boys and girls alike and keeps them in great physical condition.

For more details contact Quesada Fitness Gym, Aeropuerto Road 50 D, visit www.quesadafitness.com or call 865774577.

Caption: Federation Valencia Kickboxing championships 12 Gold and 2 Silver medals