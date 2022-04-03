



With the promise of a further 17.5 million euro last week, the total investment in school infrastructure in Torreviejja has been increased to 43.2 million euro.

Mayor Dolon thanked both the Minister of Education and the regional secretary for having acted on the City Council’s request and for their willingness to solve the problems of the local educational community in the face of the unexpected schooling of many additional students from Ukraine.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister was in Alicante on Thursday with the Community President where the pair were visiting the Ciudad de la Luz, the reception centre for Ukranian refugees.