



Malakahana, Tarahumara and Dusart, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info got punters off to a flying start on Saturday, when winning at Newbury, Chepstow and Ayr, respectively.

Ian Williams trained four-year-old Malakahana (9-4) landed the John Haine Memorial Novices Hurdle at Newbury, under Tom Buckley, gaining a 2 lengths win ahead of The Plimsoll Line.

Emma Lavelle saddled Tarahumara (9-4) ridden by Tom Bellamy to win the bet365 Novices Hurdle over 2m, gaining a 7 1/2 lengths win ahead of 100-1 shot Lord Bill, chalking up Bellamy’s 50th winner of the season.

“Tarahumara is a lovely horse, a big horse, who was always going to take time – we’ll have some nice dreams to look forward to next season,” said Lavelle.

“He’s a little bit highly strung, but we’ve set him up for next season and it’s exciting,” added Lavelle.

Nicky Henderson trained Dusart (2-1) ridden by Nico De Boineville grafted out a never-say-die win, when getting up by 1/2 length to win the CPMS Novices Champion Handicap Chase over 3 miles at Ayr, gaining victory over Ruth Jefferson trained Sounds Russian, ridden by Callum Bewley.

*Malakahana, Tarahumara and Dusart returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 31-1 treble. A Patent bet returned £71.25

Caption: Emma Lavelle: Saddled Tarahumara to victory at Chepstow.

