



Travelling to new places is extremely exciting and a great way to spend your hard-earned time off. With so many tourist attractions calling your name though, you can often miss out on other phenomenal experiences in a new city or country.

Here are some fun activities to try out on your next vacation to help you experience your destination in a fun and authentic way.

Try Some New Golf Courses

If you’re into golfing (or even if you’re not) golf clubs can offer some of the most luxurious experiences you can find. When you’re visiting a golf club, you’ll get to be in the outdoors, get some great exercise in, have a few drinks and experience the luxury of the clubhouse by having a meal afterwards.

Some golf clubs offer extremely beautiful views and experiences for you to try out. You can research golf clubs in Marbella, Spain to get yourself excited about this idea.

Learn How to Surf

No beach holiday is complete without some water sports, and there’s nothing quite like a new challenge to liven up your holiday. As a beginner, you’ll need some surfing tips to get started, but this sport is an experience that nobody should miss.

Many coastal cities boast incredible surfing spots that people travel all over to see. Invest in a few lessons and practice your new skills in the gorgeous waves beneath the sunrise – this is an experience that can’t be beaten.

Go Restaurant Hopping

Trying new foods is one of the best parts of travelling to new countries. With so much to eat and so little time, how do you choose which restaurants to visit and which to skip?

Suggest a night or two of restaurant hopping to your vacation partners. This will mean you visit a different restaurant for each of the three courses of your meal. One for a starter, one for the main meal and one for a dessert afterwards! You’ll be able to get a taste of a few different places and pick your favourite to visit again before heading home.

Take a Hike

If you’re a lover of natural beauty, hiking is one of the best ways to experience a new country. You’ll have a great workout (to burn off the calories from your restaurant experience) and get to see the indigenous plants and animals wherever you’re visiting.

Try out some of the best hiking spots in the world and experience your destination in a whole new way.

Meet the Locals

You can learn a lot by talking to the locals of an area that might just benefit your travel experience. Make the effort to meet some people and find out which places they recommend for eating, drinking, dancing, relaxing and experiencing the very best their city has to offer.

This can help you to find some hidden gems that wouldn’t pop up on your online searches and you’ll get a truly authentic experience of the city.