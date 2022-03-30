



In collaboration with almost 40 animal associations, veterinary clinics and businesses, q group of volunteers have been collecting veterinary material and pet food in the area, which is about to arrive at the Ukrainian border shortly.

The Santa Pola association ASPETGA is one of the associations in the province of Alicante that have joined this initiative, they have been in charge of coordinating and collecting all this type of material in the Santa Pola area.

On March 9, the collection of material and food for the animals affected by the war in Ukraine began, until the van left for the different countries bordering Ukraine on March 22, shops and veterinary clinics in Santa Pola, Gran Alacant and El Altet came together to carry out this solidarity project.

Animals have also been affected by the war in Ukraine with families forced to abandon their pets, or pets irreparably losing their owners; they flee from the bombings by hiding and are rescued by the Ukrainian soldiers themselves and by the associations and shelters that continue in cities like Odessa or Kyiv working hard to give animals of all kinds a second chance.

The Huellas en la Montaña association was launched to coordinate animal associations, clinics and businesses in the province of Alicante to collect all kinds of veterinary supplies: from wet food and feed to bandages or antibiotics that could be used.

In Santa Pola, the Clínica Veterinaria Amorós and el Palacio del Pollo served as collection points, while in Gran Alacant these points were established at: Peluquería y Estética MAVI JJ, Clínica Veterinaria Mundo Animal, Papeleria Sarai and Gran Alacant Properties S.L. In El Altet it was the teams from the Clínica Veterinaria Nakamavet and Pelucan Evitiika who were in charge of receiving the supplies for later delivery to Huellas en la Montaña.

About 40 animal associations coordinated by Huellas en la Montaña have mobilised to make possible the ” Proyecto Ayuda Animales Ucrania” and gathered no less than 3,500kg of veterinary material and food of all kinds.

The van is driven by two volunteers from the El Campello Animal Shelter “Huellas en la Montaña”, with financial aid to make this trip possible covered mostly by donations from the associations themselves and donations from individuals throughout the province.

Poland and Slovakia are the two stops where everything is expected to be delivered, either for animals that have managed to leave the country or for shelters and associations that continue to work within the borders of Ukraine despite the danger.

The El Campello association is in contact with associations in the Ukraine and Poland to send them all the veterinary material. It is a long journey, but one that offers a hand of hope for those who need it most.

The project is still active, either for a second collection and shipment of materials and food, or to help the animals that will arrive in Spain together with their owners, and also for those who arrive in search of a new home.

You can visit their Facebook: “Proyecto Ayuda de Animales Ucrania” and “ASPETGA”, for more information.