



Elche council has allocated 15,500 euro in grants for neighbourhood associations to develop projects and activities of interest to local residents.

The Councillor for Citizen Participation, Puri Vives, says that these grants, applications for which are now available at the Electronic Headquarters of the Consistory, are intended for all neighbourhood associations that have been registered for more than a year in the Municipal Registry of Citizen Entities. The period to apply for them will remain open until May 23, 2022.

Specifically, of the 15,500 euro, 7,000 will go to neighbourhood coexistence days and the rest, 8,500 euro, to projects and activities that promote citizen participation and develop initiatives of interest to the people of Elche.

According to the councillor, the maximum amount of subsidy for neighbourhood coexistence activities will be 800 euro. If the requests exceed the amount of 7,000 euros in total, said amount will be distributed proportionally among all the concurrent entities.

The councillor also indicated that this year it is planned to organise information sessions for neighbourhood entities, which will be given by technicians from the Department at the headquarters of the Federation of Neighbourhood Associations, and which will have as their object the explanation of the procedure to access this grant.

The date will be communicated via email to the associations registered in the Municipal Registry and interested entities may sign up in the same email in which they receive said information. The Department will contact them to inform them of the day, time and group to attend these sessions.

To learn more about the details of these subsidies, the councillor has said that those interested may consult them at the Electronic Headquarters ( https://sede.elche.es/ ). Likewise, if you have any questions, you can contact the Participation Area by email ( participacio@elche.es ) or by telephone (966 658 280).