



The Councillors for Education and Culture in Callosa de Segura, Inma Cascales and Beatriz Mañogil, have presented a range of activities for the month of April, coinciding with the celebration of Holy Week and with the children’s holidays.

The Councillor for Education, Inmaculada Cascales, said that “the intention is to be able to give children and parents an entertaining and educational option, totally free, to get the little ones out of the house so they can do fun things in Callosa.”

The programming includes everything from scientific workshops, to storytelling in the neighbourhoods, as well as plasticine modelling, reading and craft workshops. There are also comic and theatre workshops planned, as well as sing-alongs.

The week after Easter, between April 19 and 23, there are workshops every day, “with the aim that children can take advantage of their holidays with cultural and training sessions,” says the Councillor for Culture, Beatriz Mañogil.

Added to the program are sports activities such as the Vega Baja Cup children’s football tournament, which has Callosa as one of its main venues.