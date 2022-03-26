



Torrevieja joins the “Light It Up Blue” initiative with the illumination of the emblematic Torre del Moro and the Torrevieja Town Hall, from the night of April 1 to April 3.

The Councillor for Commerce and Hospitality, Rosario Martínez, together with the Councillor for NGOs and Volunteering, Concha Sala, and accompanied by the president of the Association of Parents of Students with Special Educational Needs (APANEE), María José Sánchez, presented the campaign for World Autism Awareness Day 2022, whose motto is “A happy journey through life”, and which will take place all next week, from Monday 28 March to Sunday 3 April.

“Torrevieja joins this campaign for autism awareness once again in its commitment to promote actions that make the city an inclusive place” were the words of the Councillor for NGOs and Volunteering, Concha Sala. The campaign “A happy journey through life” has 8 actions to raise awareness of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in which the departments of Security and Emergencies, Education, Commerce and Hospitality participate, and the department of NGOs and Volunteering.

-March 28: “Autism in the city”, adaptation of zebra crossings. Awareness campaign with the implementation of pictograms at pedestrian crossings for people with ASD. Locations that are part of the Torrevieja City Council project will be added to make our city more inclusive and accessible.

-March 29: “Homage to Autism”, in which a blue ribbon and a heart with a puzzle will be placed, elements that symbolize and honour people with autism and their families. These elements will be located this year on the facade of the Town Hall building.

-March 30: “The diary of an Asperger’s”, speech by Elsa Cortés Aznar at the Palacio de la Música, at 10:30 am. Cortés is the author of the blog “El Diario de un Asperger” and author of “borrador, la historia de mi vida”. It is a journey through her eyes, to see the world from her perspective and personal experience. She will talk about inflexibility and sensory processing, breaking down the myths surrounding Autism Spectrum Disorder.

-March 31: Exhibition and auction of adapted abstract painting at the Torrevieja Casino Cultural Society, starting at 6:00 p.m. The works that have been created by the children and young people of Apanee who, over the previous weeks, have made in an adapted painting workshop will be exhibited. After the inauguration, the auction of the exhibited works will take place.

-April 1: Inclusive Trade Campaign. This project was born to be able to guarantee cognitive accessibility in the shops, entities and collaborating institutions of the city, facilitating access to them and promoting the autonomy of people with functional diversity in Torrevieja. Each business will receive an exhibitor vinyl to place at the entrance of each establishment, in addition to receiving an acknowledgment of participation. The vinyl will be made up of an infographic with communication system methods in pictogram and braille text, where the function and services offered to the public (greengrocer, supermarket, pharmacy…) will be specified. The acknowledgments will be delivered by the families and children of APANEE.

-April 2: Light It Up Blue. Torrevieja joins the international awareness campaign, promoted by Autism Speaks, to which the associative movement of Autism Spain is added. Torrevieja has signed the accession in this campaign as a sign of solidarity with people with ASD and their families. This year the objective set by Autismo España is to illuminate 450 emblematic buildings and monuments. Torrevieja will illuminate the Torre del Moro and the Torrevieja Town Hall.

-April 3: Day of Hippotherapy Coexistence. The events will end with a day of coexistence at the “La Palmera” hippotherapy centre, where they can enjoy an atmosphere of peace, nature and animals, with the aim of experiencing an alternative therapy in a different environment than usual loaded with stimuli through horses.