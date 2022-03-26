



A busy few days at the Orihuela Costa Royal British Legion when, first, Brewmaster Laurence Campbell of Another Planet Brewing visited the branch last Thursday, to talk about the manufacture of Craft Beer, and then on Wednesday The Laughing Leprechaun Sports Bar held a Race Night raising €200 for the local Poppy Appeal.

Laurence began by explaining the value of craft beer, which is made in small batches from recipes that focus on flavour rather than on the lowest cost of production.

He spoke about his arrival in Spain and how his hobby gradually developed from brewing the occasional pint to it becoming a full-time occupation, in which he brewed everything from English Bests to American Ambers.

Having featured on UK TV’s ‘A New Life in the Sun’, Laurence talked about the brewing process, from start to the finished product. He went on to explain how Craft beer is generally made with traditional ingredients like malted barley; as well as interesting and sometimes non-traditional ingredients which are often added for distinctiveness, and how as an independent brewer he is able to develop new styles that have no precedent by adding spices, honey and other natural ingredients.

Laurence also hosts regular tours at his brewery in Torre Pacheco which can include a lunchtime meal and tour package for larger groups of private visitors of up to 30 people, for less than 20 euros a head, or without the meal for just 10 euros.

On the following Wednesday The Laughing Leprechaun Sports Bar in Cabo Roig was the venue for a Race Night which was attended by almost 30 people. Unfortunately, torrential rain across the area, earlier in the day, saw a few cancellations but the evening was nevertheless a great deal of fun.

Preceded by a very enjoyable meal, there were eight races in total, including the Chairman’s Handicap, The Poppy Cup and the Cavendish Treasurer’s Steaks, (he was a butcher in a former life), and whilst the wagers were rather light they were extremely brisk, and with some members coming out on top, much to the disappointment of the treasurer, who was hoping to expand the poppy fund by rather more. Nevertheless, with the efforts of proprietor John and his enthusiastic staff the sum of €200 was added to Poppy Appeal for the current year.

Everyone is welcome at RBL functions and events. You do not need to have a military background. More information about the Orihuela Costa Branch can be found on their website at: http://branches.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/orihuela-costa