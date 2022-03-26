



The Santa Pola Local Government Board has approved the award of the drafting of the project for the new 7-a-side football field at the Gran Alacant Sports Centre.

This is a minor contract in which the design and technical project of the new soccer field will be reflected.

Once these parameters are defined, the next step is the award of the work for the construction of the new sports space. The Department of Sports have planned the location of the playing field so that in the future an 11-a-side football field can also be built.

The councillor for the area, Julio Baeza, indicates that “we continue working on the provision of new sports facilities in Santa Pola. And specifically, in Gran Alacant, we have already started up the basketball court and now this 7-a-side football pitch, which we hope will be up and running by the end of the year. In Santa Pola the paddle tennis courts have been inaugurated, and shortly, we will have the new Paco Hernández sports centre”.

The councillor of Gran Alacant, Oscar Valenzuela stresses that “we continue to make progress in the provision of services for Gran Alacant. Little by little we are providing the area with more infrastructure to improve the quality of life of the residents. This 7-a-side football field was a highly demanded facility, especially by the fathers and mothers of the little ones who practice this sport”.