Spanish Course for International Residents in Orihuela





The Department of International Residents of Orihuela, directed by councillor Mariola Rocamora, has organised “Spanish classes for international residents” which will be taught from April 19 to May 19 at the Alameda del Mar Civic Centre in afternoon sessions.

This course has been submitted to the Call for Aid addressed to the Alicante Provincial Councils for projects, programs and activities related to foreign citizenship.

Mariola Rocamora has pointed out that with this initiative “we seek the integration of international residents in our culture and traditions and one way of doing this is by teaching them our language”.

In order to participate in these courses it is necessary to register by sending an email to residents@orihuela.es