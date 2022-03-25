



Good news at last on the energy front for consumers as Cepsa responds to the commercial battle with Repsol by announcing that it will reduce the price of it’s fuel by 10 cents per litre at it’s 1,500 service stations across Spain.

Repsol lowered it’s price a couple of weeks ago by 10 cents per litre, but only to its customers who paid through the Waylet app, although on Friday it made the discount available to all professional drivers. Cepsa’s response will come into force on April 1 and will last until June 30, in line with the agreement reached by the Government and the representatives of haulage carriers.

Maarten Wetselaar , CEO of Cepsa, said that “everybody must join forces to face the exceptional times we are experiencing as a result of the complex international situation. For this reason, at Cepsa we want to contribute positively to the measures that the Government of Spain and the European Union are working on.”