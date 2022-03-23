



Reiki for kids is a Reiki level 1 class especially designed for children 6-12 years of age.

Children are our future……..guiding us to a new way of being. Our task is to be willing to see what they are trying to teach us and help them get started on their path to health, healing and balance. Learning Reiki is one of the best ways they can begin this process.

The Reiki class for Children will provide your child with all the wonderful gifts Reiki has to offer. Children have clear and open channels of intuitive understanding, which makes them perfect for understanding and learning Reiki. We are at a time on earth where our children are full of knowledge and understanding of pure consciousness

*Reiki training provides them a safe and gentle space to learn about Reiki and how to use Reiki for themselves, their family and friends, even pets. Children love to give themselves Reiki when they are hurt or are feeling anxious about something. Children also instinctively know where to put their hands if someone is hurt and in need of Reiki

* Reiki eases children through the stresses of life´s situations, especially in these current times. They learn to trust their abilities and intuition.

*Reiki guides children to their highest potential.

Benefits of Reiki

*Enhances relaxation and sleep

*Improves concentration

*Promotes creativity

*Encourages self-awareness

*Calming and balancing

*Gives children a way to deal with the stresses of growing up

Reiki for children is both playful and fun but accurate and complete. The training is conducted in an entertaining and interactive manner so that your child has fun while learning, Class sizes are kept to a maximum of 4 children which is the best way for each child to receive plenty of individual attention during the training. The classes run for 3.5 – 4 hours.

The young student will learn the History of Reiki, how to use their hands to scan for energy and vitality, how to practice self Reiki, and how to give a complete Reiki treatment to anyone……including other children, adults and pets. He or she will receive a class manual and handsome diploma suitable for framing upon completion of the class. The class has 50% hands-on practice.

After the class your child will be able to practice Reiki on himself or herself and also give Reiki sessions to others including pets and effectively treat longstanding conditions as well as injuries requiring immediate aid.

Classes are for 3.5 – 4 hours and the cost is €50 with a deposit of €20 on booking.

If you would like any further information, please contact Christine Quinlan on 966 795 103 or 659 014 445 or email …bodyharmony44@gmail.com

I have been a Reiki Master for 22 years and run courses for all levels of Reiki and other therapies and Body Harmony has been in existence since 2000.