



Gambler Nathan Detroit has few options for the location of his big crap game.

Needing $1,000 to pay a garage owner to host the game, Nathan bets Sky Masterson that Sky cannot get virtuous Sarah Brown out on a date.

Despite some resistance, Sky negotiates a date with her in exchange for bringing people into her mission. Meanwhile, Nathan’s longtime fiancée, wants him to go legit and marry her.

We are also putting out a special plea for Guys to join our show to play crapshooters, also if you are interested in helping out backstage or front of house please contact us on 636 020 547.