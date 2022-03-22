Garden Felix





The genus Bouvardia has 30 different flowering plant members, all of which are known as the firecracker plant or the hummingbird flower plant.

Bouvardia is a popular choice for ornamental flowers, with their mildly scented flowers adding a tropical feel to every garden.

The flowers are narrow and trumpet shaped, filled with nectar, that attract many pollinators – like hummingbirds, bees and butterflies, hence called the hummingbird flower plant.

Easy to grow and care for, simply plant in a bright location where it will receive 4-6 hours of sunlight daily, in good draining soil that retains enough moisture to keep the roots hydrated.

Water the plant, only when it looks slightly droopy or the soil looks and feels dry, by watering deeply once or twice every week. Keep in mind a little wilt will not kill the plant, however, over-watering will.

It is important to feed the plant regularly with a balanced fertiliser, every two weeks, to enrich the soil and encourage more blooms.

Pruning and dead-heading are two essential parts of their care. Dead-heading helps the plant to stay clean and free from pests and diseases.

Whereas, pruning will save resources, once the flowering is over. It will encourage the plant to use nutrients, only to grow new branches.

Prune, once the blooming season is over or if it has stopped flowering. Cut it back to half of its length. Hard pruning at this stage can lead to healthier branches next season.

Pests like aphids, mealybugs, mites, and beetles can create problems for your Bouvardia plant and you must deal with these bugs, as soon as you can.