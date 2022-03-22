



Scotland International striker Lawrence Shankland has revealed he will not bail out of Belgian club Beerschot after being relegated.

“I signed a three year contract at Beerschot without a release clause if we should go down. I reckon I will stay put,” said Shankland.

Belgian top-flight club Beerschot, who had a winter camp in Spain staying at the Campoamor Hotel, have been relegated with two months of the season remaining.

“It is a brand new experience for me, my first season abroad, away from Scotland,” said former Dundee United star who bagged five goals for Beerschot this season.

“Do I regret my transfer as the results are very disappointing? Not really,” said Shankland, who joined Jupiler League club Beerschot from Dundee United last summer for £500,000.

“I must admit it’s quite frustrating losing every other week and having to fight relegation,” said Glasgow born Shankland.

Shankland who says he doesn’t regret joining Beerschot and that the fans have been brilliant with him, said: “The atmosphere in the dressing room has always been good.”

Beerschot arrived at a winter camp in Campoamor, playing friendlies at La Finca Golf resort, in an attempt to bolster their chances of getting back on track to retain their top flight place in Belgium under new coach Javier Torrente.

“We lost too many games by the odd goal and individual mistakes were almost always punished by our opponents,” said Shankland.

“On top of that, there have been a handful of debatable decisions by the ref and VAR. But we also have to admit we underachieved on more than one occasion,” added Shankland.

Hearts and Dundee United are among Scottish Premiership clubs keeping tabs on Shankland’s situation.

Caption: Beerschot coach Javier Torrente