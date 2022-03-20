



The Mayor of Santa Pola, Loreto Serrano, has called on the Government of Spain to help everyone deal with the escalating costs of living, but in particular with the fishing sector of Santa Pola and the entire province of Alicante, which has seen doubled expenses for the price of fuel in recent weeks.

Loreto Serrano “the fishing sector between the problems imposed by the European Union, through the State, which has gone from being able to fish from 240 days to 160, and now on top of that, with the price of diesel, it has a brutal limitation for the sector. With so many limitations and so many problems. We ask the Government to take urgent measures to help the fishing sector.”

Santa Pola has 36 trawler boats, 60 smaller gear boats and 5 deep-sea boats, on which hundreds of families in the town and in the province of Alicante depend, and which are being doomed to ruin due to the high prices of fuel and cut fishing days.

The Mayor has contacted the Major Patron of the Santa Pola Fishermen’s Association, to whom she has shown all her support and has even offered to mediate or accompany them in meetings with the authorities, if they need it.