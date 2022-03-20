



Aggagio completes 99-1 five-horse accumulator!

By Andrew Atkinson

Drama unfolded at Fontwell on Saturday in the Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle over 2m 3f won by fromthehorsesmouth.info tip, Olly Murphy trained Notre Pari (2-1).

Garincha, 5-4 favourite, under Tom Buckley, ducked sharply right, on the run to the first hurdle, and again when in the lead, unseating the jockey.

Notre Pari, under Lewis Stones, crashed through railings after passing the winning post.

The rails, moved three yards out from the innermost line on the top bend, left Stones with minimum room to manoeuvre, with Notre Pari winded in the drama.

“The horses don’t look to have an awful lot of room on the inside from what I saw on the TV. Thank God my horse is okay,” said a relieved Murphy.

“It’s great for our lad to get his head back in front, he has plenty of ability, and it’s a great winner for Lewis Stones in those famous colours,” said Murphy.

Aggagio

Aggagio (7-4), ridden by Joshua Moore, completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info five-horse 99-1 accumulator when landing the Andy’s 60th Birthday Novices Hurdle.

Notre Pari (2-1), Deep Blue (evens), Galtree Mountain (3-1), Broken Halo (1-2) and Aggagio (7-4) paid £548.25 in a Canadian bet.

