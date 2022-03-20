



Alicante-Elche Airport has set up a specific area in its arrivals terminal to be able to receive Ukrainian refugees who may land at the airport facilities with greater privacy and comfort.

In this area there is a specific baggage carousel and areas for documentation checks and even health checks if necessary.

At the moment, the airport does not have any flights scheduled from Ukraine chartered with refugees, but given the possibility of that occurring, the airport already has everything ready.

On the other hand, the war in Ukraine is hardly having a direct impact on flights from Russia at the Alicante-Elche Airport, where these operations represent around 1.8% of all flights, based on preliminary figures.

The incidence of the armed conflict at the airport comes indirectly, according to Laura Navarro , director of airport facilities.

Despite the collateral effects caused, also in the airport field, by the war caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Alicante-Elche airport faces a summer season with optimistic prospects.

The summer campaign begins on the 31st of this month and will last until the end of October. And the prospects for those seven months are very positive. Of, the airlines that operate in the Elche airport offer 12.3 million seats for the summer season, in both arrival and departure operations, which represents a figure even higher by 4% than that offered in the summer stage of 2019, before the arrival of covid-19.