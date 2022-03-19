



The documents aim to coordinate the actions of municipal bodies and resources in case of fire, earthquake and other emergencies

The San Fulgencio Town Council Plenary approved three new emergency plans in the local area, for Seismic Risk (PAMRI), the Prevention of Forest Fires, and the Municipal Territorial Emergency Plan (PAM).

The aim of these documents is to coordinate the actions and resources, both public and private, that can be used to resolve emergency situations that may arise in the event of fire, earthquake or any other type of emergency at municipal level.

The mayor and head of the Department of Public Safety, José Sampere, said that the Municipal Territorial Emergency Plan “lays the foundations and guidelines necessary to manage general emergencies, such as strong winds, cold and heat waves, or situations caused by large concentrations of people”, while the other two plans “respond to the increased risk we have in the town when it comes to forest fires due to high summer temperatures and the large amount of land that does not have the proper maintenance and cleaning by their owners”.

The Plan de Actuación Municipal frente al Riesgo Sísmico (PAMRI) responds to the intrinsic risk of earthquakes in the southeast of the peninsula, the most active seismic zone in the Valencian Community and one of the most intense in the whole of Spain.

In addition to taking into account the geographical, meteorological and population characteristics, the three plans establish the specific characteristics of action for each type of emergency, by establishing the different emergency command and organisational bodies.

The mayor said, “these are essential plans to deal with these types of situation and which any town should have, whose ultimate aim is to ensure the highest level of protection for both the residents of San Fulgencio and their belongings and property”.