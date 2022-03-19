



By Andrew Atkinson

Banbridge (12-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info five-horse 1,584-1 accumulator on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

Joseph O’Brien trained Banbridge, ridden by Mark McDonagh, gained a 1 1/2 lengths win ahead of Cobblers Dream in the 2m 4f Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle 23 runners field.

“Mark gave him a great ride – he’s very tough – it’s fantastic to get a winner here,” said O’Brien.

“”It’s hard to get a winner at the Cheltenham Festival and I’m happy for connections,” added O’Brien.

Jockey McDonagh said: “The ground conditions (good to soft, soft in places) suited us and he was always in his comfort zone.

“I was left to do what I felt was right and thankfully it paid off. I wasn’t confident coming to the last – but to cross the winning line was unreal.”

