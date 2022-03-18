



Dorking Boy and Falco Blitz eye Virgin Bet Kempton glory

By Andrew Atkinson

Dorking Boy and Falco Blitz (2.40) are both tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Virgin Bet Class 2 Handicap Hurdle over 2m 5f at Kempton Park on Saturday.

Nico de Boinville rides Nicky Henderson trained Falco Blitz, with Stan Sheppard up on Tom Lacey trained Dorking Boy, both going to post, priced at 12-1.

Venetia Williams trained Espoir De Guye (3.15) under Charlie Deutsch is tipped to win the Virgin Bet Class 2 Handicap Chase over 2m 4f.

Alan King saddles Coole Stone (3.50) under Tom Bellamy, tipped to land the Virgin Bet Mares Novices Hurdle over 2m.

Newcastle Richards Kajaki Barluga bid

Nicky Richards trained Kajaki (4.50) with Danny McMenamin up is tipped to win the Johnny Walker At Barluga C4 Handicap Hurdle over 2m 4f at Newcastle, noted when winning at Sedgefield last month.

KEMPTON PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Uallrightharry (ew). 2.05 Siroco Jo. 2.40 Dorking Boy (ew), Falko Blitz (ew). 3.15 Espoir De Guye. 3.50 Coole Stone. 4.25 Earth Lord. 5.00 Diamond Egg.

NEWCASTLE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.58 Rock Legend. 2.33 Barden Bella. 3.10 Theatre Legend. 3.43 Jetoile. 4.18 Sir Apollo (ew). 4.50 Kajaki. 5.25 Bray Dale.

FONTWELL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Notre Pari. 1.35 Deeper Blue. 2.11 Galtee. 2.46 Broken Halo. 3.21 Aggagio. 3.56 Le Coeur Net. 4.31 The Tin Miner.

