



On Saturday, 12th March, Santa Faz Lodge No 48, once again held their annual Sponsored Beach Walk and Barbecue. As is the tradition it is always a bright and sunny day for this event and over forty members and guests ably lead by The International Club (TIC) Committee Member Brian Wakely set off for a 5 kilometre circular walk starting from TIC to and along San Juan Playa and return.

The Team of ‘Michelin Star’ Masonic Chefs then prepared and presented an excellent and varied barbecue enjoyed by over 80 guests. Splendid Salads and Desserts were prepared by the Ladies of the Lodge and TIC.

Entertainer Stevie Spit (I kid you not) provided fantastic and varied musical entertainment and the whole event was a tremendous success culminating in funds raised for the Elche Children´s Home of one thousand, five hundred and forty-eight euros. A great effort!

The Worshipful Master of Santa Faz Lodge, Barry Hovell and his wife Gill, thanked everyone for their support, in particular The President of TIC Kim Baker and her team for hosting the event and especially all those who sponsored the walkers. A special mention to Brian Wakely, Jean Green and Mary Millard who each raised over one hundred euros of Sponsorship.

If you have an interest in becoming a Freemason, please contact me on the email address given below.

prensa@glpvalencia.com

WBro William G Turney ProvGCO

Communications Officer,

Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia