By Andrew Atkinson

Willie Mullins saddled Alloha to win the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase on St Patrick’s Day, under Paul Townend, on day three of the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

Allaho (4-7f) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info gained a dominant 14 lengths win, ahead of stablemate Janidil (12-1).

Allaho was ridden by Rachael Blackmore when winning the Ryanair Chase in 2021: “It makes you wonder why I didn’t pick him last year, doesn’t it? He’s an animal who can gallop and jump. He’s just really good and it was straightforward. That’s what he likes doing and I’m delighted,” said Townend.

“Paul was good on the horse and the horse was good. There was a lot of pressure on Paul, after Rachael put up an exhibition of jumping on him last year, so full marks to Paul. They were poetry in motion,” said Mullins.

“I thought this year people were keeping an eye on him up the front – but he showed he’s able to gallop and jump them into submission,” added Mullins.

Main image: Alloha wins G1 Ryanair Chase credit Cheltenham Racecourse

Flooring Porter lands Paddy Power Stayers

Gavin Cromwell trained Flooring Porter won back-to-back Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdles at Cheltenham, under Danny Mullins, in what was a fairytale purchase of the seven-year-old – bought on Facebook for £10,000!

“The performance was very good and there’s no reason why we will not come back to Cheltenham next year,” said Cromwell.

Flooring Porter (4-1) beat fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Philip Hobbs trained Thyme Hill (11-2), with Paisley Park (17-2) third.