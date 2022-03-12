



The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 12 March 2022

Irish Lotto Results

13 21 28 37 45 46 33

Plus 1 Lotto Results

02 03 07 13 31 44 17

Plus 2 Lotto Results

08 16 21 29 41 44 19

Jackpot (€): €5,365,262

Lotto Plus Raffle: 5322

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 Match 5 plus Bonus Match 5 Match 4 plus Bonus Match 4 Match 3 plus Bonus Match 3 Match 2 plus Bonus €3 Scratch Card

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 €1,000,000.00 Match 5 plus Bonus €5,000.00 Match 5 €500.00 Match 4 plus Bonus €50.00 Match 4 €20.00 Match 3 plus Bonus €10.00 Match 3 €3.00 Match 2 plus Bonus €2.00

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 €250,000.00 Match 5 plus Bonus €2,500.00 Match 5 €250.00 Match 4 plus Bonus €25.00 Match 4 €10.00 Match 3 plus Bonus €5.00 Match 3 €3.00 Match 2 plus Bonus €2.00

