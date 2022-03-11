



Hughes-Leitrim Chief Ayr tip

King Of Time eyes Lingfield Coral win

By Andrew Atkinson

Brian Hughes rides Leitrim Chief (2.45) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the C4 Virgin Bet Novices Hurdle over 2m 4f at Ayr on Saturday.

Ryan Mania is up on selection Don Brocco (3.20) a winner at Carlisle last month, tipped to win the Virgin Bet 3m Novices Hurdle.

Ian Jardine saddles Oot Ma Way (4.30) noted when second at Musselburgh in February and having run in Class 2 company.

At Lingfield Park William Buick rides Charlie Appleby trained King Of Time (2.21) tipped to win the Coral Racing Novices Stakes over 1m.

Luke Morris is booked to ride Stone Soldier (3.31) trained by Archie Watson tipped to land the C2 MansionBet Handicap over 7 furlongs.

AYR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Calle Malva. 1.35 Better Getalong. 2.10 Royal Arcade (ew). 2.45 Leitrim Chief. 3.20 Don Brocco. 3.55 Strong Economy. 4.30 Oot Ma Way.

HEREFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.56 Abegudsam. 2.31 Milan Bridge. 3.06 Ahead Of The Field (ew). 3.41 Prince Escalus. 4.16 Holly Hartingo. 4.51 City Chief. 5.21 Sure Touch. 5.51 Bally Camus.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.46 Noble Peace (ew). 2.21 King Of Time. 2.56 Eye Of The Water (ew). 3.31 Stone Soldier. 4.06 Mashaan. 4.41 Essencial (ew).

Caption: Brian Hughes rides Leitrim Chief (2.45) Ayr.

