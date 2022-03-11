



The National Police in Elche have arrested two people in flagrante, as alleged perpetrators of robberies with force.

The police received a call from a member of the public reporting that she was observing two people jumping a fence from a house near her home, providing clothing and physical description of both.

Immediately, several uniformed patrols of the GOR (Operative Response Group) attached to the Citizen Security Brigade of the Elche Police Station were mobilised, who went as quickly as possible to the scene of the events.

The agents verified that the accesses to the house had been manipulated and forced, after inspecting the interior of the property, they located one of the alleged perpetrators of the robbery crouched and hidden, for which they proceeded to arrest him.

Subsequently, they verified that the second person sought was not inside the building, so the police expanded the search radius around the area affected, locating in the adjacent streets a person who coincided with the characteristics previously provided and who he was pushing a cart containing objects of dubious origin.

When the agents verified that it was the second person who had supposedly perpetrated the robbery with force in the house, they immediately proceeded to arrest him.

According to statements reported by neighbours, the suspects had tried to access other homes in the area.

The detainees are two men of Spanish nationality, aged 44 and 51, and were placed at the disposal of the Elche Court.